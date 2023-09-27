Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to cost $599

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is shaping up to be an interesting handset. Rumors suggest that it’s going to feature an Exynos 2200 chipset, coupled with an Xclipse 920 GPU. For those who love multitasking or gaming, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s expected to come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage-wise, you’ll likely have the choice between 128GB or 256GB, giving you plenty of room for all your apps, photos, and videos.

Now, let’s talk about that display. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S23 FE will flaunt a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ screen. And get this—it’s likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate. So whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or scrolling through social media, everything should look incredibly smooth.

But what’s a great phone without an amazing camera, right? The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to deliver big in this department. For selfie lovers and video callers, there’s likely to be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, you can expect a versatile camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. To top it all off, the phone is rumored to pack a 4500mAh battery and offer 25W fast charging support. Sounds like this phone will have it all!