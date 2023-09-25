Samsung Galaxy S23 FE appears in official leaked photo

A leaked photo of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has appeared online, this is apparently an official photo from Samsung and it also includes some other new Samsung devices as well, the handset recently showed up on the Google Search Console.

As well as the new Galaxy S23 FE, the photo also features the new Galaxy Buds FE and the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, all of these new devices will be part of Samsung’s Fan Edition range.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with an Xclipse 920 GPU. In terms of memory and storage, the device is speculated to offer options of either 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage. Display-wise, it’s rumored to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the camera setup, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to boast a range of cameras. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies and video conferencing. The rear camera array is said to consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to come with a 4500mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging. Source Sammobile



