Samsung Galaxy S23 FE appears on Google Play Console

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and it looks like the handset is getting closer to launch, it was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, and there were two versions listed.

We previously heard that the device would come with a Samsung Exynos 2200 mobile processor and will come with an Xclipse 920 GPU and now a Qualcomm Snapdragon version of the handset has also been spotted on the Google Play Console.

Other rumored specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe include a choice of 6GB or 8GB, along and a choice of 128GB or 256 GB included storage, plus the device is also rumored to feature a 6.4-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Galaxy S23 FE is also rumored to feature a range of high-end cameras, these will include three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there will be a 10-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, the handset will also features a 4500 mAh battery and 25w charging. As soon as we get some details on when the handset will launch, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena



