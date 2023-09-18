Samsung Galaxy S23 FE colors leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone has been rumored for some time and now it looks like we have some more details on the handsets, specifically what color options will be available for this new smartphone.

According to leaked photos provided by MSPoweusers, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone will come in a choice of four different colors, pearl white, black graphite, purple lavender, and olive.

As a reminder, the handset is rumored to come with a Samsung Exynos 2200 mobile processor and will come with an Xclipse 920 GPU. Multiple RAM and storage options are anticipated to be available to suit various preferences. Memory options include either 6GB or 8GB, along with storage variants of 128GB or 256 GB.

Speculation suggests a multi-camera setup, featuring a single front-facing camera and a triple-camera array on the back. The primary rear camera is expected to boast a 50-megapixel sensor, although information about the resolution of the remaining rear and front cameras remains undisclosed.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, including some details on when it will launch and also details on how much it will cost, we will let you know.

Source MSPoweruser



