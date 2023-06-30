Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to have 25W charging

We have been hearing various rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE or Fan Edition, the handset is rumored to launch sometime in Q3 and now it has been revealed that the device will come with 25W charging.

The handset recently received certification from China’s 3C agency and this has revealed that the device will come with 25W charging, the handset was listed with the model number SM-S7110.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a Samsung Exynos 2200 mobile processor, complemented by the powerful Xclipse 920 GPU. The device is expected to offer a variety of configurations to cater to different needs. Users will have the option to choose between 6GB or 8GB of RAM and select from storage capacities of either 128GB or 256 GB.

The device is rumored to come with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear, the rear main camera will apparently feature a 50-megapixel sensor. There are no details as yet on how many megapixels the other rear cameras will have and also no details on the front cameras.

As yet we do not have an exact launch date for the new all we know is that the device is due sometime in quarter three of 2023, as soon as we get some more details on the handset we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals