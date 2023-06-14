Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could land in Q3

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE or Fan Edition smartphone, according to a recent report, the handset will launch sometime in quarter three of 2023.

The news comes in a report from Sammobile who have said that the Galaxy S23 FE will launch in some countries in quarter three and will then be rolled out to more countries in quarter four.

The handset is rumored to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 2200 mobile processor and it will apparently feature an AMED Xclips 920 GPU, the handset should be available in a range of different RAM and storage options. These will include 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device is rumored to come with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear, the rear main camera will apparently feature a 50-megapixel sensor. There are no details as yet on how many megapixels the other rear cameras will have and also no details on the front cameras.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, including some pictures of the handset and a full list of its specifications, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile



