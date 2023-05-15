Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition unveiled

Samsung is launching a new version of its Galaxy S23 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition and the handset will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition includes the Galacxy S23 Ultra smartphone in Phantom Black and also the Galaxy Watch5 Bkue Sapphire 44mm model, there is also a dual wireless charger included.

Galaxy lovers can order the Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Collection at a super attractive price of VND 31,990,000 for top technology devices from Samsung. includes: Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, Galaxy Watch5 and 15W super fast wireless dual charger.

In the trend of flexible working, the switch between sitting and working at the company and outside is increasingly popular. Samsung’s flagship launched earlier this year became the top candidate with a series of feature upgrades from the S Pen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor designed specifically for the Galaxy S23 series, which is focused on developing to meet the working needs and enhance the experience for the community of users who are passionate about performance.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Limited Edition has been launched in Vietnam and the handset will go on sale from the 31st of Mat for VND 31,990 which is about $1,365, as yet there are no details on whether it will launch in other countries.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena





