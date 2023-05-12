Samsung develops new CXL DRAM Supporting CXL 2.0

Samsung has announced that it has developed new CXL DRAM Supporting CXL 2.0, the company has launched the industry’s first 128-gigabyte (GB) DRAM to support Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) 2.0.

Samsung has revealed that it worked closely with Intel on an Intel Xeon platform and you can find out more information on this new 128-gigabyte (GB) DRAM below.

As a member of the CXL Consortium Board of Directors, Samsung Electronics remains at the forefront of CXL technology,” said Jangseok Choi, vice president of New Business Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “This breakthrough development underlines our commitment to expanding the CXL ecosystem even further through partnerships with data center, server and chipset companies across the industry.”

“Intel is delighted to work with Samsung on their investment towards a vibrant CXL ecosystem, said Jim Pappas, director of Technology Initiatives at Intel Corporation. Intel will continue to work with Samsung to foster the growth and adoption of innovative CXL products throughout the industry.”

“Montage is excited to mass produce the first controllers to support CXL 2.0,” said Stephen Tai, president of Montage Technology. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Samsung to advance CXL technology and expand its ecosystem.”

You can find out more details about the new CXL DRAM Supporting CXL 2.0 over at Samsiung’s website at the link below, Samsung is planning to start mass production.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals