Samsung’s Irregular Heart Rhythm software gets FDA clearance

Samsung has announced that its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature on its Samsung Health app has received clearance from the FDA in the USA, this new feature is designed to monitor heart rhythms.

It will be able to detect and alert wearers of one of the Samsung Galaxy Watch devices, that support the features, of heart rhythms that are suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), this is a really useful feature.

“We’re excited to announce that Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, designed to help millions of people around the world who may not be aware of a potential heart risk, has been cleared by the FDA,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is yet another example of how Samsung prioritizes proactive safety solutions and enables users to receive a more holistic understanding of their cardiovascular and overall health.”

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the world’s leading causes of death and AFib — a type of arrhythmia — is widely considered a warning sign for major cardiovascular issues that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other cardiovascular complications. Moreover, some of AFib cases are asymptomatic or even silent, leaving people unaware of their risk.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s Irregular Heart Rhythm for its range of Galaxy Watch devices over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





