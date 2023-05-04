Samsung SmartThings Find expands to 300 million devices

Samsung has announced that its SmartThings Find has been expanded to over 300 million devices, or ‘find nodes’, which are registered and opted-in devices to the platform, they can be used to help users find their devices. This is up from 200 million devices in July of last year.

The Samsung SmartThings Find can be used to find a range of devices, you can see some more information from Samsung on the platform below and its range of features.

Samsung Electronics today announced that SmartThings Find has expanded to include 300 million “find nodes,” registered and opted-in devices that can help other Samsung Galaxy users find their devices.

This milestone demonstrates a swift and steady expansion for SmartThings Find, which has registered 100 million more nodes since July 2022, achieving 1.5 times growth in just 10 months. It also means a boost in the efficacy of the device location service, as each opted-in device has the ability to help locate another. The higher the number of devices, the more powerful SmartThings Find becomes for users.

“We’re thrilled to witness this fast growth in SmartThings Find. Our connected device ecosystem enables many new possibilities and meaningful benefits, such as alleviating the stress of misplacing a device and ensuring the safety of belongings,1” said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics. “With the benefits SmartThings Find provides, we also are deeply committed to the safe and secure use of these technologies. SmartThings Find incorporates enhanced security and privacy features to protect user data and also guard against misuse, and we also are working with the wider industry to support specifications and standards that further enhance security.”

You can find out more details about the Samsung SmartThings Find platform over at Samsung’s website, Samsung is also adding in features to ensure that you can also locate unknown tags near you that you may not be aware of.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals