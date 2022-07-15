Samsung SmartThings Find hits 200 million devices

Samsung has announced that its SmartThings Find now has more than 200 million devices registered on its network, the service is designed to help you find your device if you have misplaced or lost it.

That is an impressive number of devices that are registered on the SmartThings Find, we wonder how many Apple has registered on their Find My network.

“We’re proud and excited to see the rapid growth of the SmartThings Find service. In less than two years, 200 million devices have opted in to help fellow Samsung Galaxy users find their misplaced devices — making it one of the fastest growing services at Samsung,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “Losing a device can be stressful, but SmartThings Find makes it easier to quickly locate and recover your device. It’s just one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices creates meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users all over the world.”

As a rapidly growing location service, SmartThings Find enables Samsung Galaxy users to quickly locate registered Samsung Galaxy devices — from smartphones, tablets, watches and earbuds to personal belongings such as keys or your wallet that have a Galaxy SmartTag or SmartTag+1 device attached. SmartThings Find leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology2 to locate your item. If your device is outside of your phone’s range, other nearby Samsung Galaxy users who have opted into SmartThings Find can help you locate it. If you grant SmartThings Find permission, SmartThings Find can also alert users that they have left their device behind.

You can find out more details about the Samsung SmartThings Find over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals