Samsung launches SmartThings Find to help you find your Galaxy devices

Samsung has announced the launch of a new service to help you find your Galaxy Devices, it is called SmartThings Find.

The new Samsung SmartThings Find feature is launching globally and it will work with Android 8 devices and above.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of SmartThings Find, a new service1 that helps you quickly and easily locate Galaxy devices.2 After 6 million3 users across Korea, the U.K. and U.S. signed up for early access to the service, SmartThings Find is ready for a global launch on devices running Android 8 or later. SmartThings Find uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)4 and ultra-wideband (UWB)5 technologies to help people find select Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds.

“Utilizing the latest in BLE and UWB technology, SmartThings Find will make your life less stressful when it comes to searching for misplaced Galaxy devices,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the added advantage of using AR6 in conjunction with maps and sounds to guide you back to your devices, SmartThings Find is a simple and visual solution that will help you easily locate your favorite devices. This is just one example of the new meaningful mobile experiences that UWB technology will bring to people across the world.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung SmarThings Find feature over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

