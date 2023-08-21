Polar Pupil EDC compass and loupe magnifier

The Polar Pupil is a new innovative compass, crafted from Gr5 titanium, and features a swingout magnification loupe allowing you to see even the smallest details when needed the The Polar Pupil’s durability is further enhanced by its IPX-8 waterproof rating. This makes it a reliable companion in all weather conditions, from the sun-drenched desert to the rain-soaked forest. The Polar Pupil is not just a fair-weather friend; it’s a steadfast companion through every adventure.

The Polar Pupil’s lightweight, versatile, and durable design is a testament to the exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance of Gr5 titanium. This material, renowned for its durability, ensures that the Polar Pupil can withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures. Early bird pledge levels are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When we first conceptualized The Polar Pupil, our vision was to create a versatile tool tailored for outdoor adventures. Reflecting on the essential tools needed during wilderness excursions, the compass and magnifying glass for firestarting emerged as indispensable elements. Combining these two functionalities seamlessly, we envisioned a compact and efficient tool that would elevate every explorer’s experience.”

Its not just a navigational tool but a testament to the fusion of durability and lightweight design. The Polar Pupil is more than just a compass; it’s a companion for those who dare to venture into the great outdoors. The Polar Pupil’s luminous dial is a beacon in low-light conditions, ensuring accurate readings even when the sun dips below the horizon. This feature is a testament to the meticulous design process that prioritizes the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.

EDC loupe magnifier

But the Polar Pupil’s innovation doesn’t stop at its luminous dial. Hidden within its sleek design is a folding loupe, a magnifier that brings the world into closer view. Whether it’s a tiny insect or the intricate details of a map, the Polar Pupil’s loupe magnifier brings the world into sharper focus. The compass also features a keychain hole, allowing for easy attachment to gear. This thoughtful addition ensures that the Polar Pupil is always within reach, ready to guide its user through the wilderness.

Assuming that the Polar Pupil funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Polar Pupil EDC compass and magnifying loupe project browse the promotional video below.

“As the design took shape, we were inspired to fashion The Polar Pupil in the likeness of an eye. Not only did this add a touch of aesthetic appeal, but it also perfectly symbolized its primary role as a compass, guiding us in the right direction, just like our eyes do. Hence, the name “The Polar Pupil” was born, capturing the essence of its purpose – a reliable guide through uncharted territories.”

The Polar Pupil is an EDC tool designed for hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts who value reliability and versatility. With its innovative features and durable design, the Polar Pupil is set to become an indispensable part of any outdoor adventure.

“Embodying the spirit of exploration and innovation, The Polar Pupil became more than just a tool; it became an expression of our passion for the great outdoors and a testament to the wonders that nature has to offer. With its unique features and distinctive design, we are thrilled to share The Polar Pupil with adventurers worldwide, empowering them to embrace the spirit of exploration and embark on their journeys with confidence and clarity.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the EDC compass and magnifying loupe, jump over to the official Polar Pupil crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



