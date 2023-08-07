XEdge EDC multitool with firestarter, everlasting pen and more

In the realm of everyday carry (EDC) tools, The Flounder by XEdge stands out as a veritable titan. This compact yet powerful multitool, crafted from high-quality titanium (Gr5), is a testament to the ingenuity of the designers at XEdge. It’s a multitool that embodies everything they ever envisioned for an EDC companion, and they are confident that users will share their enthusiasm.

XEdge Flounder

The Flounder is a marvel of engineering, featuring a built-in pen, bottle opener, pry bar, and firestarter. This all-in-one utility tool handles a wide range of tasks with ease, ensuring users are prepared for any situation. Despite its small size, slightly larger than a coin, it packs an impressive array of functionalities. This sleek and aesthetically pleasing wonder is a game-changer, delivering a remarkable range of capabilities in a pocket-sized package.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Firestarter option

“We are XEdge, a team dedicated to crafting premium titanium EDC tools. It is with great excitement that we present our latest creation – The Flounder, the ultimate EDC multi-functional tool. As our debut product on Kickstarter, we aim to redefine the EDC experience and simplify your life.”

Meticulously CNC machined, The Flounder is built to withstand even the harshest conditions, be it extreme temperatures or challenging outdoor environments. The lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant properties of titanium make it the perfect material for an EDC tool designed to stand the test of time.

EDC multitool

The Flounder is not just about practicality; it’s also about style. Its distinctive and lightweight design makes it the perfect addition to a keychain, backpack, or pocket. It’s the ultimate everyday carrying tool, tailored for modern adventurers, DIY enthusiasts, and anyone who values high-quality and reliable tools.

“The versatile pry bar of The Flounder empowers you to pry and wedge open a multitude of items, from wood boxes and paint cans to stubbornly stuck windows and shipping boxes, and beyond. Effortlessly pop open your favorite beverage with The Flounder’s convenient bottle opener. From parties to casual evenings at home, this handy feature ensures you’ll never struggle with opening a bottle again. Let The Flounder be your go-to tool for instant bottle-opening ease in any situation.”

This pocket-sized multi-tool combines multiple practical functions in a sleek and smart design, perfect for those moments when you’re in a pinch. From opening packages with the box opener to prying open wood boxes, paint cans, and stuck windows with the versatile pry bar, The Flounder maximizes functionality in its compact form. It’s the ultimate go-to fixer-upper, ready to tackle any challenge with ease.

If the XEdge Flounder campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the XEdge Flounder titanium EDC multitool project scan the promotional video below.

Magnetic everlasting pen

In conclusion, The Flounder by XEdge is a testament to the power of smart design and high-quality materials. It’s a multitool that embodies the perfect blend of practicality, durability, and style, making it an indispensable companion for any situation.

“The standout feature of this item is undoubtedly the everlasting pen. Unlike traditional pencils, this pen offers an array of advantages, providing a smooth and consistent writing experience. Its titanium body and graphite tip make it exceptionally durable and waterproof, enabling you to write on any surface effortlessly.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the titanium EDC multitool, jump over to the official XEdge Flounder crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



