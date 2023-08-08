Pill unique EDC multitool can be easily customized

In the realm of everyday carry (EDC) tools, the Pill Multitool is making waves with its unique customizable features. This innovative gadget, housed in a sleek titanium enclosure, offers users the flexibility to swap out the internal tool based on their needs. Whether it’s a scalpel for precise cuts, a lighter for starting fires, or a pen for jotting down quick notes, the Pill Multitool has got you covered.

This versatile EDC tool is a testament to the fact that one-size-fits-all tools often fall short of meeting the diverse needs of users. The Pill Multitool is designed to cater to a wide range of demands, making it an ideal companion for both minimalists and multitaskers. Its compact size ensures it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your carry, while its adaptability makes it a practical solution for a variety of situations. Early bird bargains are now available for the radical project from roughly $65 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You might have a collection of premium EDC knives, but most of the time, you just sit on the couch, flicking them while enjoying Netflix. We know you prefer not to use them for mundane tasks like opening tapes or removing stickers to keep them pristine. That’s why we’ve crafted a sharp and easy-to-use knife specifically designed to assist you in opening and handling various packages effortlessly. “

One of the standout features of the Pill Multitool is the small kerosene lighter. Encased in a robust titanium shell and sealed with a durable rubber o-ring, this lighter is built to withstand the rigors of both urban and outdoor environments. No longer will you need to rely on traditional fire starters for lighting bonfires; the Pill Multitool offers a reliable and convenient alternative.

Pill EDC multitool

The Pill Multitool also features a mini-sized pen, a versatile accessory that can easily be attached to your keychain, belt, or even worn as a stylish necklace pendant. This compact tool ensures you’re never without a writing instrument when you need one.

“The OLFA hobby blade fits securely and effortlessly with the cross-shaped blade holder. Whether you need it for opening boxes, express bags, bubble envelopes, or precise cutting tasks, it handles easily. Pill provides the convenience and functionality you need. Say goodbye to the hassle of switching between different screwdrivers and enjoy the efficiency of a tool that meets your diverse needs. It’s also a screwdriver that accommodates a standard 1/4″ bit hole.”

But the versatility of the Pill Multitool doesn’t stop there. It also includes a small knife, perfect for tackling everyday cut-related tasks. Its compact size ensures convenience, while its sharpness guarantees smooth and precise cuts. Say goodbye to struggles and hello to efficiency with this reliable EDC tool.

Assuming that the Pill funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Pill EDC multitool project take in the promotional video below.

Currently available for purchase on Kickstarter, the Pill Multitool is a testament to the power of customization and versatility in EDC tools. Whether you’re navigating the urban jungle or exploring the great outdoors, this tool is designed to adapt to your unique lifestyle and provide practical solutions to everyday challenges.

“As the name suggests the titanium enclosure can also be used as a convenient solution for carrying pills everyday. When all the insert tools are removed (yes, they are all removable), it transforms into an eco-friendly and non-toxic pill case. Alternatively, you can use it to store M&M or rainbow candy for those long days.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official Pill crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



