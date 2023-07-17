Designer EDC multitool stationery set

HMM Clever Work as a set of unique tools which when combined provide a set of EDC multitool set comprising of a utility knife, scissors, ballpen, pencil, cable organizer & paperweight. Early bird pricing are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $31 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).

“As designers, we understand that the tools we utilize on a daily basis are crucial for efficiency and quality. Our mission is to create everyday objects that enhance everyone’s lives, offering long-lasting durability and timeless appeal. Every design we create is tailored to meet human needs. We strive to redefine people’s perceptions of these often overlooked gadgets, bringing a fresh perspective to how they are perceived.”

“Every product receives our close attention to detail from design all the way to production. We hold every component we design to the highest standards of craftsmanship. By merging traditional techniques with innovative design, we challenge conventions and seek perfection in items that are accessible to all. We each have our own unique methods of staying organized and efficient. Our approach to achieving peace and balance in your work environment involves designing products that not only provide inspiration but also seamlessly fit into your surroundings, wherever you may be.”

Assuming that the HMM Clever Work funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the HMM Clever Work EDC multitool set project observe the promotional video below.

“Work is enjoyable and aesthetic with the help of the right tool. Every product of HMM has a story which involves our team of designers, incredible craftsmanship and the passion of striking the perfect balance of beauty and functionality. Clever Work stationery collection is how we interpret our philosophy. Using the wide blade from OLFA, it’s easier to perform the cutting, slicing and trimming with top safety and solid control. Utility Knife is perfect for both the basic cutting and the ones that require more sharpness and precision.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the EDC multitool set, jump over to the official HMM Clever Work crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

