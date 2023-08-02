HX Outdoors EDC multitool with retractable tools for easy access

HX OUTDOORS has introduced an innovative, multifunctional retractable EDC tool that’s designed to simplify your everyday carry. It’s a compact yet robust device made of high-grade 420J2 Steel and Aluminum, offering unparalleled durability and a sleek aesthetic. The retractable design of the HX OUTDOORS tool is not just highly convenient, but it also doubles up as a stress reducer.

Armed with a built-in suspension clip, window breaker, slotted screwdriver, hex screw tightener, and a bottle opener, it’s an all-in-one gadget that you’ll want to carry everywhere. This versatile tool is undoubtedly the ultimate companion for those who believe in effective everyday preparedness.

Early bird bargains are now available for the modern project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HX Outdoors is designed with a clip on feature, making it a reliable and convenient tool for everyday use. It can easy clips on your pocket for quick, convenient access in a pocket for quick and easy access, insert it into your pocket, and it will become a part of daily work and rest.”

HX OUTDOORS EDC tool is equipped with four essential tools, including a window breaker, screwdrivers, and box and bottle openers. With these at your disposal, you’ll not only save significant time but also tick off tasks from your to-do list in a jiffy.

EDC multitool

Its locking thumb slider is smartly designed for one-handed operation. This feature allows you to deploy and retract the blade swiftly while keeping your hand away from potential harm.

“We take great pride in introducing Bladeclip, the result of months of collaboration between our skilled engineering team and manufacturing partner. Our journey began with a simple concept, which we then transformed into a CAD-designed model, continuously refining the design until we achieved the perfect balance of form and function.”

One of the key tools of the HX OUTDOORS EDC multitool is the flathead screwdriver. This handy tool can tighten screws that you might not even realize needed tightening, making it an indispensable part of your everyday toolkit.

If the HX Outdoors campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the HX Outdoors EDC multitool project delve into the promotional video below.

HX Outdoors

The bottle opener is another noteworthy tool. Looking to unwind with a chilled beer? The bottle opener of the HX OUTDOORS multitool has you covered! Its user-friendly design allows you to pop open your favorite brew effortlessly and start relaxing in no time.

“With over a year of dedication, we’ve made multiple prototypes for the HX OUTDOORS and went through multiple rounds of manufacturing feedback and collaboration with our partners to build a detailed schedule. We have no concern about the ability to produce the EDC tool.”

Another essential feature of the HX OUTDOORS EDC multitool is the window breaker. This lifesaving tool can be of immense help during emergencies. Its versatile design ensures efficient and quick glass-breaking, making it a valuable asset in crisis situations.

The HX OUTDOORS EDC multitool is designed for maximum convenience with a clip-on feature. Simply clip it onto your pocket for prompt and easy access. Its compact size ensures that it fits snuggly in your pocket, ready to be a part of your daily EDC (everyday carry). The HX OUTDOORS EDC multitool is the perfect combination of convenience, durability, and versatility. It’s an essential addition to your everyday carry, promising to make your life easier and more efficient.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



