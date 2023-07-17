Quick release EDC keychain connector

Anyone who would like to customize their EDC multitool keychain loadout might be interested in a durable and rustproof quick release swivel EDC keychain connector constructed from grade 5 titanium. The CNC machined connector offers a robust and reliable way to quickly attach and detach your favorite multitools and gadgets wherever they may be connected. Whether it be your backpack or keychain.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $35 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The detachable EDC tool is designed to easily separate your house/ office/ car keys or Other EDC tools and let you get quick release and access to what you want. The quick release design ensures you always have your EDC tools on hand while also offering the convenience of detaching some of them. It comes with 4 Key rings in 4 sizes (0.47”, 0.63”, 1.1”, 1.26”) to meet your needs.”

EDC keychain connector

“It has compact size and is made of GR5 Titanium Alloy and c28000 Brass. All metal construction is rustproof & corrosion resistant and provides durability without taking up any extra space. Each sides has 1 detachable ring to secure all of your EDC tools, such as keys, wallet, flashlight, knife. Total 4 rings are included in the set for your multi needs and great to keep your tools well organized.”

If the Quick Release campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Quick Release EDC multitool keychain connector project appraise the promotional video below.

“Just like keys, sometimes you have things on your key chain that you need to quickly and easily detach. That might be your wallet! Wallet keep our credit cards, IDs, cash or other paper document. All of them are important. Protecting these essential assets from loss is our primary mission. The snap off connector 100% secures your wallet in an entirely new way!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the EDC multitool keychain connector, jump over to the official Quick Release crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



