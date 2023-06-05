Black Claw EDC multitool from $64

If you are searching for a versatile EDC multitool you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Black Claw. Designed to provide users with a lightweight yet durable and multifunctional tool the small N690 steel multitool features 15 different functions in one small compact design.

With still 13 days left on its campaign the project has blasted past its required protocol and features a knife, wrench set, ruler and wire stripper in an ergonomic form factor. Specifications include Hardness: 5960 HRC, Heat Treatment Values: 10301080 degrees, Heat Treatment Time: 1540 minutes, Quenching: Oil or pressurized air and Tempering Values: Performed twice at 100200 degrees.

“Introducing the newest addition to the highly regarded “Black” series by Bozkurt Project, we proudly present the Black Claw – an Everyday Carry (EDC) knife designed to be versatile, compact, and lightweight. The Black Claw has been meticulously and precisely crafted, resulting in its compact dimensions. Standing at a height of 150 mm, measuring 40 mm in width, and featuring a slender thickness of 6 mm, this knife offers a sleek and lightweight design. “

EDC multitool

“Weighing a mere 110 grams, it has been specifically engineered to serve as a convenient tool for a wide range Of daily tasks. Equipped with fifteen distinct features, the Black Claw is a truly multifunctional companion. It is skillfully manufactured using high-quality BOHLER N690 material, known for it durability and impressive hardness rating of 59-60 HRC.”

Assuming that the Black Claw funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Black Claw EDC multitool project inspect the promotional video below. Early bird rewards are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $64 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates).

“N690 steel is one of the best blade steels available globally. It is a modified and improved version of the renowned VG-10 steel developed by the Böhler company. Ranking at the top of the stainless steel group, N690 is suitable for the production of all types of cutting tools and knives. It excels in successful cutting and slicing operations, regardless of the material’s hardness.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official Black Claw crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



