Koroal is a new multifunctional EDC multitool pen that features a wide variety of different tools from a flashlight, compass and personal alarm. crafted from aircraft aluminum the easy to carry multitool features a modular design that breaks down to reveal its different hidden tools. Early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $29 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

“KOROAL is the best EDC gadget to stay ready for anything and provide convenience for your daily life. It not only has the writing function, but also strengthens the emergency rescue function, such as: flashlight, alarm and glass breaker. But also it a pen for write smoothly or the removable multi-tool can do for you.”

EDC multitool pen

“Perfect for everyday use, travel or outdoor activities with head design, handle thread design, excellent slip resistance. There are so many multi-tool products on the market, but they always are bulky and inconvenient to carry. Koroal adopt all in one design,Whenever you face a dangerous situation you can need quickly but without training or skill to operate. Protect yourself in a moment of need with an attack and are too scared to ask for help. Wonderful defense safety gadget for everyone.”

If the Koroal crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Koroal EDC multitool pen project observe the promotional video below.

“Koroal is well-made safe alarm adopt the design of double speaker and light button, for whistling loudly for help to get more opportunities to escape in emergency even at distances as far as 200 meter（606 ft）. In addition, the sounds could last 2 hours continuous ear-piercing alarm. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the EDC multitool pen, jump over to the official Koroal crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

