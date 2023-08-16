Pathfinder V2 pocket EDC multitool

The Pathfinder V2 is making waves as the ultimate compact multi-tool. This single, mini-tool is a veritable Swiss Army knife of functionality, serving as a knife, pry bar, screwdriver, bottle opener, ruler, file, and much more. For those weary of lugging around a cumbersome toolbox or endlessly searching for the right tool, the Pathfinder V2 offers a convenient and compact solution.

The latest iteration of the world’s smallest interchangeable blade knife, the Pathfinder V2, is not just a convenience tool. It’s also a testament to sustainable design, making it an ideal addition to the collection of any eco-conscious individual. This improved version of the original Pathfinder tool from Ant Design is a testament to the power of innovation and thoughtful design.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Pathfinder + V2 has been designed to specifically use a strong locking mechanism.Open and close smoothly.Easy to operate with one hand. With any project involving production, there are some risk factors as well. It can cause production delays and limitations.But since we have worked extremely hard to make this product successful, Also, we haven’t outsourced anything, so it won’t affect any sort of manufacturing. “

Crafted from the highest quality Titanium Grade 5, the Pathfinder V2 is not only durable and reliable but also safe to use. Its high-quality steel blade, though small, is sharp and ideal for a variety of cutting tasks. Moreover, the blade can be easily swapped out for a different one when needed, ensuring the tool’s versatility and longevity.

Ant Design has also thoughtfully created a convenient tool for changing blades on the Pathfinder V2. This blade-changing tool can be attached to a keychain, allowing users to change the blade anytime, anywhere. This feature is particularly useful for those who travel frequently and need to comply with TSA requirements by removing the blade.

One of the standout features of the Pathfinder V2 is its compatibility with tritium tubes. This feature makes it easier to locate the tool in the dark, a boon for outdoor enthusiasts who may need to use the tool at night or in low-light conditions. However, it’s important to note that tritium tubes are not included in the sale price and must be purchased separately.

If the Pathfinder V2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Pathfinder V2 pocket EDC multitool project scrutinize the promotional video below.

In summary, the Pathfinder V2 is a compact, versatile, and eco-friendly multi-tool that is designed to replace multiple tools in your toolkit. Its high-quality construction, interchangeable blade system, and compatibility with tritium tubes make it a standout in the world of EDC tools.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.”

