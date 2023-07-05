KeyMaster Titanium EDC multitool with detachable scalpel

KeyMaster is a unique compact set of tools that allows you to start fires, cut and of course open bottles when needed. Providing everything you need to survive or simply get through the day. Designed to be the ultimate EDC tool its designers say they have applied both their passion and expertise into creating a tool that combines functionality, versatility and craftsmanship into a Titanium EDC multitool.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Today, we are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation: KeyMaster – the ultimate EDC tool designed to meet all your needs. We have poured our passion and expertise into creating a tool that combines functionality, versatility, and impeccable craftsmanship.

The KeyMaster is the culmination of countless iterations and improvements. Crafted from premium materials, high-grade titanium, this compact marvel is built to withstand the rigors of your daily adventures. With over a dozen features carefully integrated into its sleek design, the KeyMaster ensures you have the right tool for every situation.”

KeyMaster EDC multitool

“Our commitment to your satisfaction extends beyond functionality. We have paid meticulous attention to every detail, ensuring a seamless user experience. From the smooth operation to the comfortable grip, the KeyMaster is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality.

KeyMaster offers a solution to the common challenge of carrying multiple tools or gadgets. By consolidating various functions into a single key-shaped tool, it streamlines everyday life and reduces the need for carrying bulky items. This design simplifies our daily routines, making tasks more efficient and hassle-free.”

If the KeyMaster campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the KeyMaster titanium EDC multitool project survey the promotional video below.

“With limited space in pockets, bags, or keychains, the design of KeyMaster optimizes space utilization. Its compact size and multifunctionality allow users to have a toolkit readily available whenever needed, without adding unnecessary bulk or weight to their belongings.

The accessibility of KeyMaster ensures preparedness for unexpected situations. Whether it’s opening packages, tightening screws, opening bottles, or performing other small tasks, KeyMaster provides a versatile toolset within arm’s reach, eliminating the need for searching or carrying multiple tools separately.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the titanium EDC multitool, jump over to the official KeyMaster crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals