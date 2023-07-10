Titanium Pry Bar EDC multitool hits Indiegogo

If you miss out on the crowdfunding campaign earlier this year on Kickstarter you might be interested to know that the awesome Titanium Pry Bar EDC multitool offering 12 different functions in one pocket tool is now available via Indiegogo. The engineers at EDC Monster have created a new titanium multitool constructed from Gr5 Titanium and featuring a variety of useful tools including a graphite forever pen and S2 Alloy Steel screwdriver bits.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $139 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the fixed retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“This pry bar weighs only 75 grams without any sacrifices made to the massive functionality or durability or size. Whether you put this pry bar in your pocket or hang it from your belt or back bag, you won’t notice this EDC tool as its extreme lightweight. But it is always “ready to go” when you need it. As any other of our products, this pry bar also made of titanium, CNC machined, Titanium is lightweight, durable, and resistant to corrosion. Making it the perfect material for a strong, reliable, and long-lasting EDC tool. “

Titanium multitool

“We have integrated all tools that people really needed into this innovative design of our latest product–titanium multitool pry bar, making this as practical and remaining as compact as possible. This design can hold bits and pen securely in place, ensuring that they stay in place and do not wobbly while using, but also very easy to get it out from the slot when using. All the connection part is magnetic, it makes the whole loading process quick and interesting. The video blew also shows the action of how to use it.”

If the Pry Bar campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Pry Bar EDC multitool by Monster jump over to the official Indiegogo in demand page.

“The tip of the pen hardly wears itself down over time! it is safe and sturdy, will not easily deform or break, and will not stain your hands, can serve you for a long time. It is suitable for drawing, writing, graffiti, signing, marking, taking notes, making scrapbooks and various art projects, no need to worry about ink interruption anymore.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the EDC multitool by Monster, jump over to the official Pry Bar crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



