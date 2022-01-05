New Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 laptops made from recyclable materials

If you are looking to be a little more environmentally friendly with your next portable computer purchase you may be interested to know that Lenovo has introduced its new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 laptops for business users this week. The new laptops are constructed using recycled materials such as recycled aluminum, or recycled black vegan leather and available in both bronze and arctic grey finishes. The new laptops packaging is also sustainable and is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).

“The all-new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 embark on a contemporary design philosophy targeting a different business user audience. The new striking design reflects changing attitudes towards technology, its impact on the environment and the origins of raw components. Not only is the design meant to provide individualistic premium color accents such as bronze and arctic grey, but it also features more sustainable materials such as recycled aluminum1, or recycled black vegan leather2. Sustainability extends to the packaging which is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).”

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 laptops will be among the first to be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors for mobile with the Microsoft Pluton security processor. Both Lenovo laptops will be available during May 2022 with the ThinkPad Z13 laptop starting from an thousand $1,549 and the ThinkPad Z16 starting from $2,099.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 laptops features

Recycled black vegan leather and aluminum, and recyclable bamboo and sugarcane packaging

Communications Bar integrating an FHD camera with a larger sensor, electronic e-Shutter for privacy and dual-array microphones

Highest screen-to-body (STB) ratio in ThinkPad portfolio – 91.6% (Z13) and 92.3% (Z16)

Larger 120mm haptic ForcePad

Vivid display options including touch-enabled 2.8K OLED on Z13 and 4K OLED on Z16, both with Dolby Vision support and low blue light

Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice® AI noise cancellation technology

New double-tap function on TrackPoint launches Communication QuickMenu for rapid access to camera and microphone settings

Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics plus Microsoft Pluton security processor. Z13 is also available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor

Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics or optional AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete graphics, and include the Microsoft Pluton security processor

AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm® FastConnect 6900 offer advanced manageability and industry leading Wi-Fi connectivity on Z13 and Z16. Additionally, Qualcomm® 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous i (DBS) on AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors enables sustained low latency potential of Wi-Fi Dual Station, natively supported on Windows 11

Preloaded with Windows 11

Match-on-chip fingerprint reader integrated into keyboard for security convenience

“Performance and security features go hand in hand and Lenovo’s laptops secure-by-design methodology is enhanced through its cooperation with AMD and Microsoft. Building on AMD PRO security’s layered approach, AMD Ryzen 6000 Series are the first x86 processors to integrate the Microsoft Pluton security processor for powerful security from chip to cloud on Windows 11 PCs. The Microsoft Pluton Security Processor is designed and updated by Microsoft and hardens new Windows 11 PCs with protection for user identity, data, and applications.”

“Lenovo and AMD have collaborated to deliver cutting edge platform design, streamlining all aspects of the system from silicon to hardware and software. The ThinkPad Z13, coupled with the exclusive AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6860Z processor3, delivers a supreme collaboration experience. The processor is optimized to deliver seamless audio and video performance, maximize responsiveness, and deliver incredible battery life in applications like Teams and Zoom. “

Source : Lenovo

