Zuno ANC earduds constructed from 100% recycled aluminum and plastic $79

The Zuno active noise cancelling earbuds by Doppler Sound, have been designed to offer consumers one of the most eco-friendly earbud options currently available in the market today. constructed from 100% recycled plastic and aluminum the Zuno earbuds are available via Indiegogo price from $79 or roughly £61. Features include :

“Zuno Wireless Earbuds are smartly designed to produce the most enjoyable audio entertainment experience. Stop overpaying for inferior products and get Zuno ANC earbuds at an affordable price. Zuno delivers the best sound quality with really effective Active Noise-cancelling to give you a quiet world in the noisy city. All the features you need and more, all in one; you will not be disappointed.”

“The packaging is recycled and recyclable, as well as the aluminium used in the earphones. Every component has been carefully considered to have as little impact on the environment as possible, both in production and when they are disposed of. So you don’t need to worry too much about the environmental impact. ​The eco-friendly Zuno ANC earphones by Doppler Sound not only sound great but also reduce your carbon footprint.”​

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals