Easily recycle kitchen waste with the Cavdle WasteCycler composter

If you would like to help the environment and easily recycle your kitchen waste you may be interested in the Cavdle WasteCycler. A compact kitchen accessory and the worlds first visual waste disposal and compost. The fully automated eco-friendly home composting system allows you to reduce your kitchen waste by up to 90% say it has creators and is odour free.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $239 or £198 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Cavdle believes in the power of reduce, reuse and recycle can make our world better then we found it. That is why we have created Cavdle WasteCycler to simplify the way we deal with degradable waste. Cavdle WasteCycler with triple powerful filter system – Diatomite / Carbon / Biological cotton, which avoid bacterial growth, odor and sewer clogging.”

If the Cavdle WasteCycler campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Cavdle WasteCycler kitchen waste recycler project watch the promotional video below.

Kitchen waste composter

“It is also quieter than common household appliances at only 35 decibels and features a child safety lock that stops it from running when the cover is opened. Cavdle WasteCycler is built with a powerful 120° steam sterilization technology; it removes the hidden germs that can cause serious diseases. Cavdle WasteCycler‘s Quick Mode can cut down the waste volume by 90% within 2 hours, reducing the disposal fee to 60%-70%.”

“Cavdle WasteCycler’s Standard Mode can better solve your concerns about the disposal of degradable plastics so as to protect our terrestrial and marine environments. The Cavdle WasteCycler is designed to help you make a difference. Join us and start changing. In consideration of the fact that some users may not need pre-compost or organic fertilizer after the treatment of food waste, we plan to launch a green recycling system in the future.”

Source : Kickstarter

