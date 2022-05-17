iOS 16 Public Beta coming in July

The first iOS 16 betas are expected to be released at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next month, this will be a developer beta of the software, now we have details on the public beta.

Now we have details on when the new iOS 16 Public Beta will be released, this should be sometime in July, the news comes in a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

iOS 16’s first public beta is scheduled alongside iOS 16 developer beta 3 in July. First iOS public betas are typically released alongside beta 2. That means the public beta may be running behind. Current internal seeds are a bit buggy. Things are still fluid and could shift. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 16, 2022

According to the tweet, the new public beta will be the same software as Apple’s iOS 16 developer beta 3, so July sounds about right for its release.

As yet we do not know what is coming to the iPhone with iOS 16, we can also expect to see iPadOS 16 for the iPad, watchOS 8.9, and macOS Monterey 13 at the Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

We are looking forward to finding out what new features Apple will be bringing to its devices with all of these software updates

As soon as we get some more details on when Apple will be releasing the first betas of their new major software updates, we will let you know.

Source Mark Gurman

Image Credit: Sahej Brar

