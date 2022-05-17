What’s new in iOS 15.5 (Video)

Apple has released a number of updates for its devices, these include watchOS 8.6 for the Apple Watch, iOS 15.5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.5 for the iPad, macOS 12.4 for the Mac, and more.

The new iOS 15.5 software update brings some new features to the iPhone, it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest iOS release and its changes and new features, let’s find out some more information about what is included in this update.

The update is available for Apple’s iPhones from the iPhone 6S to the current model the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro handsets.

This update comes with a modem update that is designed to improve mobile connectivity for both calls and for data.

There is also an update for Apple Car and Apple Cash, plus there are a number of other new changes and features included in this software release. This includes some updates to the Podcasts app with a range of new settings and more.

The iOS 15.5 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

