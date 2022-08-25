iOS 16 beta 7 in action (Video)

Yesterday we heard about all of the new betas released by Apple, this includes iOS 16 beta 7, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, and watchOS 9 beta 7.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 7 software in action and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and we get to find out more details about this new beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16 software update.

This will include a new Lock Down mode that is designed to secure your iPhone and protect it in the event of a security issue. There will also be updates for a wide range of Apple apps like Maps, Safari, Mail, and many more.

iOS 16 will introduce a new Lock Screen and also a range of new widgets, you will be able to fully customize the new Lock Screen.

Apple has now confirmed that they are holding a press event on the 7th of September, they will unveil their new iPhone 14 handsets at the event and also their new Apple Watch range.

We are expecting pre-orders of the iPhone 14 to start on the 9th of September and the handsets should go on sale on the 16th of September.

That would mean that Apple will release iOS 16 sometime between the 7th of September and the 16th of September, iPadOS will not be released in September, we are expecting it in October.

