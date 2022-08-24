Apple releases iOS 16 beta 7

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 7 for the iPhone, this new beta comes a week after the previous beta and it brings some new features to the iPhone.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone include a new Lock Screen and a range of customizable widgets, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have an always-on display. we are expecting these handsets to have some exclusive features on the Lock Screen.

There is also a new Lock Down mode that is designed to protect your iPhone in the event of a security issue with your device. Apple will also update many of its own apps including Maps, FaceTime, Mail, Safari, Messages, and many more.

Apple will release their iOS 16 software update in September, we heard earlier this week that the software has now been finished internally at Apple.

The software will be released along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones, there will be four models in the range, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We are also expecting to see the new Apple Watch at the same time, this will include the new Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the iPhone on the 7th of September, so iOS 16 should be released sometime after this event. The new iOS 16 beta 7 is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Penfer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals