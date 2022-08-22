Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report

Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.

The iOS 16.0 update, which Apple engineers finished work on this past week, is due to launch in September alongside watchOS 9. Those updates will correspond with the new hardware. The macOS Ventura and iPadOS upgrades, on the other hand, are now scheduled for October (after Stage Manager-related delays to the iPad software) to match the new hardware lineup.

We can expect Apple to release a few more betas of iOS 16 before the final version lands, we are expecting it to be released sometime after the 7th of September.

We heard last week that the iPhone 14 event should take place on the 7th of September and we are expecting the new iPhone 14 range to go on sale on the 16th of September.

There will be four new iPhones in September, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, plus the top models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We are looking forward to finding out more details about Apple’s latest iPhones.

Source Bloomberg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals