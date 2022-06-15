How to make FaceTime calls on Android

Apple’s iPhones, iPads, and Macs come with FaceTime built-in, if you want to use FaceTime on Android, this guide will show you what you need to do to chat with your friends on their iPhones from your Android Phone.

Apple has yet to release a FaceTime app for Android Phones as yet, there is a way that you can use the video chat on your Android device and also on Windows devices.

When Apple released iOS 15, they also launched FaceTime links, this allows anyone to join a FaceTime call with their Android Phone or Windows device using these links.

How do I use FaceTime with an Android Phone?

In order to make a FaceTime call with an Android device, you will need to connect to someone with an iPhone.

They will need to send you a link via email or via messages or more, there are a number of ways that they can share the link with you.

Once you have received the link, click it and you will then be taken to the FaceTime call, the person on the iPhone will then have to accept you to the call. Once this is done it will work like a normal FaceTime call with your Android device.

When you have joined the call you will have the normal controls that you would have if you were using an iPhone. You can mute your microphone, switch the camera from the front to back and vice versa and also turn off the video. You can also choose to leave the call whenever you want.

How does an iPhone user invite an Android Phone to a FaceTime call?

As we mentioned above for an Android device to join FaceTime, you will need to be invited by an iPhone user.

They can do this by opening the FaceTime app on their iPhone and then selecting Create Link. The link for a new FaceTime call is now created and your friend can now send you the link.

The link can be sent to you in a number of ways, this includes email, text messages, WhatsApp, and many more ways.

For each new FaceTime call that someone with an Android device wants to have with an iPhone user, they will need to be sent a link.

All of the FaceTime calls are done in the web browser, so these calls can also be done on any device with a camera, this includes tablets, Windows PCs, and many more devices.

Unfortunately, Apple has not released a specific app for Android at the moment for FaceTime, we are hoping that this is something they may do sometime in the future. You can find out more details about how to use FaceTime on non-Apple devices over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find this guide useful and this it will help you use FaceTime with your smartphone so that you can video chat with your friends who have iPhones. This guide was written based on the current version of Apple’s iOS software at the time of writing which is iOS 15.5. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Image Credit: Harry Cunningham

