How to fix a black screen in Windows 10/11

This guide will show you how to fix a black screen on Windows 10 and 11, encountering a black screen on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer can be rather disconcerting, particularly when this computer serves as your main workstation, relied upon for daily tasks and activities. This kind of malfunction can bring a productive day to an abrupt halt, causing unwanted stress and frustration. The black screen phenomenon, characterized by a completely blank, unresponsive display, can seem like a severe problem at first glance. Yet, it’s reassuring to know that despite the gravity of its appearance, it’s usually resolvable, and there are a variety of remedies available.

These solutions span from simple restarts to more complex troubleshooting steps, each designed to address the range of underlying causes that could be responsible for the black screen. This issue is not uncommon and is often precipitated by a host of factors including, but not limited to, software glitches, driver inconsistencies, and hardware malfunctions. Despite the range of potential causes, the majority of black screen cases can be rectified through the application of one or more straightforward, user-friendly solutions.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through a series of systematic steps that are designed to help restore your computer back to its optimal functioning state. The solutions presented in this article are not merely temporary fixes or workarounds, but rather, they are established strategies aimed at addressing the root causes of the black screen issue. By following these procedures, you should be able to bring your screen back to life and resume your normal computing activities in no time.

1. Hard Reset

A hard reset can be the simplest solution. Here’s how to do it:

Disconnect all peripheral devices (USB drives, printer cables, etc.)

Remove the power cable from the back of the computer.

Press and hold the power button for about 20 seconds.

Reconnect the power cable and boot the computer.

If your screen remains black, proceed with the next steps.

2. Boot into Safe Mode

Safe Mode is a diagnostic mode that allows you to troubleshoot issues within your operating system. It only loads the essential files and drivers.

Windows 10:

Restart your PC. As soon as the Windows logo appears, hold down the power button to force the PC to shut down. Repeat this process 2 more times. On the third restart, Windows 10 will enter the Automatic Repair mode. Click on ‘Advanced options’ > ‘Troubleshoot’ > ‘Advanced options’ > ‘Startup Settings’ > ‘Restart. After the PC restarts, select option 4 or F4 to start the PC in Safe Mode.

Windows 11:

Press and hold the Shift key while clicking on the Restart option in the Start menu or the Power menu on the sign-in screen. Select ‘Troubleshoot’ > ‘Advanced options’ > ‘Startup Settings’ > ‘Restart’. After your PC restarts, select option 4 or F4 to start the PC in Safe Mode.

If you can boot into Safe Mode, the black screen issue is most likely due to a software problem. If the black screen still persists, it may be due to a hardware problem.

3. Update Display Drivers

In Safe Mode, you can update your display drivers.

Right-click the Start button and select ‘Device Manager’. Expand ‘Display adapters’. Right-click your graphics card and select ‘Update driver’. Select ‘Search automatically for drivers’.

Windows will then search your computer and the Internet for the latest driver software for your device.

4. Uninstall Recent Updates

Sometimes, a recent Windows update can cause a black screen issue. To uninstall updates:

Open ‘Settings’. Click ‘Update & Security’. Click ‘Windows Update’. Click ‘View update history’. Click ‘Uninstall updates’. Select the most recent update and then click ‘Uninstall’.

5. Run System File Checker

The System File Checker (SFC) is a utility in Windows that allows users to scan for corruptions in system files and restore them.

Right-click the Start button and select ‘Command Prompt (Admin)’. Type ‘sfc /scannow’ and press Enter.

The SFC will scan all protected system files, and replace corrupted files with a cached copy.

6. Check for Hardware Issues

If the black screen persists, there might be an issue with the display hardware.

Try connecting your computer to an external monitor. If the external monitor works, then your computer’s display might need replacement. If the external monitor also doesn’t work, the problem may be with your computer’s graphics card.

7. Consult a Professional

If all else fails, it’s best to consult a professional. Take your computer to a reputable repair service or contact your device’s manufacturer for further assistance. They will have access to more sophisticated diagnostic tools and will be able to help identify and fix the issue.

8. Reinstall Windows

As a last resort, if you’re still experiencing the black screen, you may need to reinstall Windows. This process will erase everything on your computer, so make sure you have everything backed up before you begin.

Windows 10:

Restart your computer. When the sign-in screen appears, hold down the Shift key while you select ‘Power’ > ‘Restart’. After your PC restarts, select ‘Troubleshoot’ > ‘Reset this PC’ > ‘Remove everything’. This will reinstall Windows 10.

Windows 11:

Open ‘Settings’. Click ‘System’ > ‘Recovery’. Under ‘Reset PC’, click ‘Reset’.

Remember, this option will wipe all data, so use it only as a last resort.

Conclusion

A black screen issue on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer can be challenging to troubleshoot due to its many potential causes. These can range from minor software glitches to major hardware problems. Always begin with the simplest solutions such as a hard reset and gradually move to more complex ones like updating drivers and finally to drastic steps such as a system reset. Always ensure your data is backed up to prevent loss. Should these methods fail, it’s recommended to consult with a professional technician to avoid causing further damage to your computer. We hope that you find this guide on how to fix a black screen on Windows 10/11 useful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

