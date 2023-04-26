KAOS Jammer wi-fi cybersecurity, pen testing hacking USB drive hits Kickstarter

If you are interested in penetration testing, cybersecurity and other areas of Wi-Fi hacking and testing it might be worth your while checking out a new Kickstarter campaign for the KAOS Jammer. A small portable USB stick specifically designed for Wi-Fi cybersecurity and pen testing and suitable to be used experts or beginners depending on your skills. The drive is packed with all the tools you need for exploring and testing Wi-Fi systems and highly customizable. Early bird opportunities are now available for the unique project from roughly $53 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

KAOS JAMMER is a portable device for hackers, geeks and cybersecurity professionals that looks like a normal USB storage drive, but is a cutting-edge cybersecurity tool that has been designed to provide users with a complete pack of Wi-Fi based security tools. The compact design of this device allows it to be easily carried around. Despite its small size, the KJ packs powerful tools for exploiting vulnerabilities present in Wi-Fi networks.”

KAOS Jammer

“The “KAOS JAMMER USB” is ready to go, it just needs a USB wall socket or wall charger just for the electricity. ​​It is not necessarily required to have a computer in order to activate the device; the device can be controlled through another device and connected to a USB port for power. It can be used with any plug, like for example: power bank, pc, laptop, usb charger etc. and then it can be controlled from any platform (cross-platform).”

If the KAOS Jammer crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the KAOS Jammer cybersecurity USB drive project peek the promotional video below.

“The “KAOS JAMMER USB” is a versatile device that can be powered through a range of USB-enabled power sources, including wall sockets, chargers, power banks, laptops, and PCs. Its universal compatibility with USB power sources ensures that it can be utilized with ease in any setting, without the need for specific equipment or cables. It can be controlled from any platform (cross-platform). So if you connect it on your laptop or a wall charger, it can be used via smartphone.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the cybersecurity USB drive, jump over to the official KAOS Jammer crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





