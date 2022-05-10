WD Black SN850X and P40 Game Drive storage

Western Digital has unveiled its new gaming storage this week in the form of the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD that will be available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB with prices starting from $120 with availability starting sometime during the summer months of 2022.

The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD will be available in capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB with prices starting from $190 and will be available during July 2022 both via online and high-street stores.

“We’re inspired by the unique ways in which players experience their games and are committed to working with the best technology partners, like AMD, to develop solutions that help them break barriers,” said Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and GM, Flash Business Unit, Western Digital. “Our diverse WD_BLACK portfolio ensures that gamers are equipped to conquer today’s games and prepared for what’s next.”

Game Drive storage

“WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD – Created for gamers looking for portable storage with both performance and style, the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and blazing read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s paired with customizable RGB lighting (Windows only).

The downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard gives full control over the LED light display and can be synced with many existing RGB ecosystems for a setup that can be personalized to any gamer’s style. With a sleek, compact, and shock-resistant design, it’s the perfect option for gaming on the go.”

“WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD – Optimized for hardcore gamers looking for unparalleled performance, this powerful internal PCIe Gen4 SSD delivers breakneck read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. With minimized latency, predictive loading and adaptive thermals management, gamers can expect an incredible gaming experience with fast load-times, rich visual experience, and uncompromising thermal performance. The downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard with its new Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only) unlocks PC performance-boosting features so gamers can play, stream, record, and dominate at the top of their game. An optional heatsink (1 TB and 2 TB models) is available to help maintain peak performance and includes RGB lighting to complement any gaming rig.”

Source : WD

