Western Digital PC SN740 NVMe SSD storage unveiled

Western Digital has this week introduced its new SSD featuring a DRAM-less architecture and leveraging Western Digital’s in-house SSD controller design. The PC SN740 NVMe SSD storage features BiCS5 3D NAND, firmware development, and vertical integration. “The new SN740 NVMe SSD underscores the company’s strengths in developing innovations that allow customers to unlock the potential of data.”

Features of the new Western Digital PC SN740 NVMe SSD storage include:

– NVMe Technology: Compute faster with incredible PCIe Gen4 performance and sequential read speeds up to 5,150 MB/s1 (1 TB – 2 TB models), 50 percent higher performance compared with the prior generation SN730 SSD.

– Thin, Light and Low Power: Save on space with a single-sided M.2 2230 and multitask more on a single charge. The SN740 offers up to 45% more time between charges compared with SN730.

– Advanced Security Features: Improve data security with advanced security features including optional TCG Opal 2.01, TCG Pyrite 2.0 and ATA password.

– Built-In Support: Work with extra confidence and peace of mind as the downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard helps monitor the drive’s health, available space, temperature and more.

– 5-Year Limited Warranty: Equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this reliable drive from a trusted brand comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

“Hybrid and remote work environments have become the ‘new normal’ for businesses over the past few years and have driven tremendous growth in PC shipments,” said Eric Spanneut, vice president, Client and Enterprise SSDs, Flash Business Unit, Western Digital. “As work habits and locations change, there is a tremendous opportunity to support our corporate and commercial PC OEMs with storage solutions that are thin and light, have advanced security features and pack more performance while preserving power efficiency.”

Source : TPU

