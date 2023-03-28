How to enable iPhone Voice Isolation in iOS 16.4

Apple has just released its new iOS 16.4 software update for the iPhone, this update brings a range of new features to Apple’s smartphones, one of which is the new Voice Isolation feature.

The new iOS 16.4 Vocier Isolution feature for the iPhone was previously available in Apple’s FaceTime app om the iPhone, the feature has now been expanded to mobile voice calls on the handset.

Voice Isolation is designed to improve call quality when there is ambient noise around you, the feature will focus the call on your voice and block out any ambient noise.

You can enable this feature on your iPhone when you are making a call on your iPhone. To enable the feature start a call and then during the call open the iPhones Control Center, now tap on the Mic Mode and you are give the option for Voice Isolation, select this and the backrgound noise will be reduced and the focus will be on your voice during the calls.

The new iOS 16.4 software update is now available to download, you will need to install it before you use the iPhone Voice Isolation feature on your handset, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device, and select Downloand and install. You can see the release note from Apple for this update below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Source Apple





