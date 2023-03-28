Apple releases iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4

Apple has released iOS 16.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 for the iPad, these new software updates come less than a week after the Release Candidate betas were made available to developers.

The new iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes notifications for web apps on your device’s Home Screen, 21 new emojis, and more.

The updates also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple’s iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device and selecting Download and Install.

