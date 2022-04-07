All new Volvo Cars to get OTA software updates

Volvo has announced that all new models of its Volvo Cars will get OTA (Over The Air) software updates, and the updates will be available to 190,000 customers in 34 countries.

The latest vehicles to get the OTA update feature include the Volvo XC90, the Volvo S60, and the Volvo V60 models.

Volvo owners will see their infotainment upgraded to a newer version of Android Automotive OS, Android™ 11 with the OTA update going out this week. They’ll also get access to new app categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking now available with video streaming expected to be added later in the year.

Furthermore, the latest OTA update brings feature improvements, ranging from better energy management through improved climate timers and updates to mobile app functionality and in-car applications.

The energy management improvements help to maintain appropriate battery temperatures during both cold and warm days, boosting driving range. Charging has also improved, for example by pre-heating of the battery which lowers charging time. The Volvo Cars app also receives more frequent updates from the car on the charging percentage during an ongoing session.

You can find out more details about the over the air software updates for the range of Volvo cars at the link below.

Source Volvo

