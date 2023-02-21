D&D Honor Among Thieves film Questions For A Corpse trailer

If like us you are patiently waiting for the premiere of the new Dungeons & Dragons film Honor Among Thieves which premiers and theatre screens worldwide on March 31, 2023. You are sure to enjoy this new trailer released by Paramount Pictures providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the characters, storyline and adventure.

The Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.and tells the story of a group of thieves that travel to around to stop a great evil from enslaving the world.

D&D Honor Among Thieves film

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

The Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film was originally set to be released on July 23, 2021. The release date was subsequently moved to November 19, 2021 to accommodate the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, before being pushed back further to May 27, 2022 due to COVID-19. In April 2021, the release date was further delayed to March 3, 2023.”

Source : Paramount Pictures





