Skull and Bones game release date delayed yet again

It seems that the production team developing the upcoming Skull and Bones game have run into if you or issues in bringing the game to market. Ubisoft has this week announced that due to poor game sales and the revising of its Q3 2022-23 net bookings target, to approximately €725m

versus the prior target of approximately €830m. The Skull and Bones release date has now been pushed back to late in 2020 30 nearly 2024.

Skull and Bones Release date

“Players will be able to discover the beauty of Skull and Bones in the upcoming beta phase. The additional time has already paid off and brought impressive improvements to its quality, which has been confirmed by recent playtests. We believe players will be positively surprised by its evolution. We have decided to postpone its release in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness. Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24.”

“Frédéric Duguet, Chief Financial Officer, said “Our decisive reaction and our additional cost optimization measures should help us navigate the current challenging economic environment and ensure a leaner organization for the years to come. Leveraging the biggest pipeline of games in the Ubisoft’s history, 2023-24 will see the releases of Assassin’s Creed® Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraTM, Skull and BonesTM and other yet-to-be-announced premium games, including a large one, as well as promising Free-to-Play titles for some of our biggest brands.””

Source : Ubisoft





