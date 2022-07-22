Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film stars Chris Pine & Michelle Rodriguez

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming new Dungeons & Dragons film Honor Among Thieves premiering in theatre screens worldwide on March 3rd 2023. Honor Among Thieves fantasy action-adventure comedy film co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and as the name suggests is based on the tabletop role-playing game D&D.

The new D&D film is set in the campaign setting of Forgotten Realms and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

“The Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film was originally set to be released on July 23, 2021. The release date was subsequently moved to November 19, 2021 to accommodate the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, before being pushed back further to May 27, 2022 due to COVID-19. In April 2021, the release date was further delayed to March 3, 2023.”

