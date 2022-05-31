Sea of Thieves new pirate game adventure Lost Sands now underway

If you are looking a new pirate game adventure to keep you busy until June 9, 2022 will be pleased to know that the fourth narrative driven adventure Destiny of Golden Sands Outpost in the epic pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves is now underway. Check out the cinematic trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the adventure.

Pirate game adventure Lost Sands

“The fate of Golden Sands Outpost hangs in the balance in Sea of Thieves’ fourth time-limited Adventure, Lost Sands. In a departure from previous Adventures, players can pick the path they wish to follow, either choosing to aid in the Outpost’s reconstruction or dooming it to be ever shrouded in ethereal mist.

Secure supplies to rebuild or answer the summon to ensure it remains in ruins in the next Sea of Thieves Adventure, ‘Lost Sands’! Set sail and contribute to this community decision until June 9th. The fate of Golden Sands is in your hands…”

“The side with the most support at the end of the Adventure will determine the future of Golden Sands in Sea of Thieves, so weigh your options carefully! Do you want the Outpost restored to its previous prominence, or would you rather leave it in ruins as a tactical play or a testament to Captain Flameheart’s power?

Following the thrilling conclusion to The Shrouded Deep, Merrick found his lust for excitement and adventure rekindled, and has now set his sights on rebuilding Golden Sands Outpost — which was left abandoned at the beginning of the very first Adventure, Shrouded Islands. But even as Merrick tries to rally the island’s inhabitants, a shadowy threat lies in wait. The Servant of the Flame is determined that the Outpost should remain in ruins, and gathers his forces to plot sabotage.”

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals