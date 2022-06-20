How to customize your ship in Sea of Thieves

Microsoft has announced a new update will soon be available enabling you to customize your ship in Sea of Thieves, in ways never before allowed. The Season Seven update arrives next month during July 2022 and brings with it a wealth of new “Captaincy” features that will not only allow you to name your ship and emblazon it on the crest for all to see, but customize the ship’s interior to your heart’s content. Check out the musical teaser below to learn more about what you will be able to do when the update rolls out on Xbox and PC.

“Take a musical tour of what Sea of Thieves Season Seven will offer as Captaincy comes to the game on July 21st, 2022. From purchasing, naming and customising ships, to saving your loadouts and gaining access to quick cash-in points, it’s time to become a Captain of Adventure! Hopefully this gets your buccaneer blood pumping for everything coming to Sea of Thieves in Season Seven. Plenty more detail to be shared as we get closer to launch! As you’ll have seen in the trailer above, we’re also celebrating the landmark of 30 million players. It’s a truly staggering milestone that means the world to everyone here at the studio. We want to thank you all so much for joining us on the seas since 2018, and we are giddily excited to see how many of you go on to take up the mantle of Captains.”

Customize your ship Sea of Thieves

“In honour of this 30 million player milestone there’ll be a Gold & Glory Weekend starting on June 17th, offering double gold and reputation and boosted Renown for all treasures cashed in. Before June ends you can also look forward to content updates delivering further improvements and fixes, heaping new treasures onto the Pirate Emporium shelves and ushering in our fifth time-limited Adventure, ‘The Forsaken Hunter’. And then the age of Captaincy will be imminent…”

“It’s set to be an exhilarating couple of months for Sea of Thieves, so settle into your Captain’s chair, start brainstorming the best ship name on the seas and brace for the next phase of adventure!”

Source : Microsoft

