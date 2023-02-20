Dungeons & Dragons film Honor Among Thieves trailer

Dungeons & Dragons plans looking forward to the latest film to be created based on the tabletop adventure game, will be pleased to know that a new trailer has been released at the IGN Fan Fest 2023 event. The latest Dungeons & Dragons film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from March 31, 2023 onwards. The D&D film stars, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons film trailer

“A new clip for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows off the use of the Speak With Dead spell… as well as some meta humor. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant, and follows a group of adventurers as they attempt to stop a great evil from enslaving the world. “

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

