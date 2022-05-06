House of the Dragon takes you back to Westeros August 21

HBO has released a new teaser trailer this week for the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, entitled House of the Dragon. Premiering on August 21 the House of the Dragon TV series takes you back to Westeros and has once again been created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO.

House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood and is set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of the end of House Targaryen. As well as the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war or “Dance of the Dragons” together with the war itself.

HBO House of the Dragon

“Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen — the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria — took up residence on Dragonstone,” according to the book’s description on the author’s site. “Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.”

“Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of a turbulent period for House Targaryen, one that set sibling against sibling and dragon against dragon. The point of contention: who should rule on the Iron Throne, of course.”

As soon as more trailers are released ahead of the premier of the new TV series will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : HBO

