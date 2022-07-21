New House of the Dragon trailer released by HBO

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon which will be premiering on the HBO Max streaming service next month from August 21, 2022 onwards. Set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones the series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the “Dance of the Dragons“, and the war itself.

The first season of the new TV series will consist of ten episodes the first being released on August 21, 2022. House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine , Matt Smith , Emma D’Arcy , Olivia Cooke , Steve Toussaint , Eve Best , Fabien Frankel , Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon

The new TV series has been created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO to try and rekindle the success of GoT and is a prequel to the storyline and is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Source : HBO

