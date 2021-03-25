Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon teaser trailer

If you are patiently waiting for the premiere of the new House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones successor show, destined to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO. You are sure to enjoy this new teaser trailer, released to provide a little background on the storyline you can expect from the new TV series. House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel series based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events in GoT. House of the Dragon will be about Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war.

“The showrunners of House of the Dragon are Ryan Condal along with battle-tested GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik. Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of a turbulent period for House Targaryen, one that set sibling against sibling and dragon against dragon. The point of contention: who should rule on the Iron Throne, of course.

“If you’d like to know a bit more of what the show will be about… well, I can’t actually spill those beans,” Martin teased in his blog, “but you might want to pick up a copy of two anthologies I did with Gardner Dozois, Dangerous Women, and Rogues and then move on to Archmaester Gyldayn’s history, Fire & Blood.”

Dangerous Women includes what press materials describe as a “35,000-word novella” by Martin called “The Princess and the Queen, or, the Blacks and the Greens,” which is “about the Dance of the Dragons, the vast civil war that tore Westeros apart nearly two centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones.”

The Greens were the faction during the Dance of the Dragons that supported the claim of Aegon ll Targaryen, their rivals being the Blacks, who supported the claim of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Both were named for the color of their clothes worn during one tourney.

Rogues, meanwhile, includes Martin’s story “The Rogue Prince, or, a King’s Brother,” which chronicles “the early life, adventures, misdeeds, and marriages of Prince Daemon Targaryen,” considered “one of the biggest rogues in the entire history of Ice and Fire.” Finally, the novel Fire & Blood, released in November 2018, is the first novel of a two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

“Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen — the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria — took up residence on Dragonstone,” according to the book’s description on the author’s site. “Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.”

