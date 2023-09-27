Powkiddy RGB 30 handheld games console from $86

If you would like to learn more about the new Powkiddy RGB 30 handheld games console, you will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has carried out a quick hands-on overview review providing more insight into what you can expect from this powerful handheld. The latest release is considered by ETA Prime to be the best Powkiddy handheld, and features a one by one aspect ratio display with a resolution of 720p, making it an ideal choice for retro gaming enthusiasts.

The Powkiddy RGB 30 is powered by the RK3566 quad-core arm SOC at 1.8 gigahertz with a Mali g52 mp2 GPU. This chip, seen in many handhelds released this year, provides the device with enough power to handle a variety of games. However, it’s worth noting that the device is not recommended for PSP and higher-end emulators. It does, however, handle older games quite well, making it a good option for those looking for a retro handheld that’s different from others on the market.

One of the standout features of the Powkiddy RGB 30 is its 4-inch OCA LCD display. This display, with a resolution of 720×720, is higher than many other handhelds on the market. This high-resolution display, coupled with the device’s unique 1:1 aspect ratio, provides a unique gaming experience. However, this aspect ratio may not be ideal for 16 by 9 aspect ratio games, but it works well for 4 by 3 aspect ratio games.

Powkiddy RGB 30 handheld games console

The Powkiddy RGB 30 also comes with a host of other features that enhance the gaming experience. It has 5 gigahertz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual micro SD card slots, dual front-facing one-watt stereo speakers, and a 4100 milliamp hour battery. The device also has two USB type-c ports for OTG and charging, two micro SD card slots, a 3.5 millimeter audio jack, volume rocker, reset button, and micro HDMI.

The handheld games console is available in three color variants: blue, black, and white, allowing gamers to choose a color that suits their style. The Powkiddy RGB 30 also features a d-pad that is great for fighting games but may be inconsistent for platformers.

When it comes to performance, the Powkiddy RGB 30 can run many N64 games at full speed, but some may struggle. The device is not ideal for PSP games due to the one by one aspect ratio screen. It can run many PSP games well, but it struggles with games like God of War. The device performs well with PlayStation emulation and Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and GBA games. However, it is not recommended for PS2, GameCube, and Wii games.

The Powkiddy RGB 30 is ideal for older consoles like NES, SNES, PC engine, some name CPS one two three, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega Master System, and Genesis. The device also supports a variety of open-source Linux systems and is compatible with MAME/N64/PS/CP3/NEOGEO/GBA/NES/SFC/MD/NDS and other simulators.

The Powkiddy RGB 30 handheld gaming device offers a unique gaming experience with its 1:1 aspect ratio display and high-resolution screen. While it may not be ideal for all types of games, it performs well with older games and provides a nostalgic gaming experience. Its host of features and color options make it a standout choice in the handheld gaming market.



