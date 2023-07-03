New Google Chat smart compose makes messaging even easier

Users of Google Chat might be interested to know that the development team responsible for pushing the service forward has released seven new features this month to make it easier to message friends and family. Enabling you to quickly craft a response with smart compose, edit and delete messages, check read receipts, and more.

Smart Compose

The Smart Compose feature, familiar to those who have used Gmail or Google Docs, is now available in Google Chat. This innovative tool aids you in formulating swift responses in your chats, providing context-aware suggestions that significantly reduce both spelling and grammar mistakes.

The process is straightforward: as you start typing in Chat, a suggestion will materialize, and you can confirm it by pressing the ‘tab’ key. Smart Compose has been introduced to all Chat web users, in languages including English, French, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Modifying a sent message

We’ve all experienced the momentary regret of hastily sent messages. To rectify this, Google Chat has implemented a feature allowing you to modify a sent message, ensuring that your communication is clear, precise, and strikes the right chord. For those instances where you’d prefer a clean slate, you can opt to erase your message entirely. This capability is currently accessible to all Google Chat users.

Message quotations

In the whirlwind of fast-paced group chats, it’s easy for crucial information to get lost. Google Chat has devised a solution by enabling users to quote messages in their responses. This ensures that the group can readily understand the context of your reply without interrupting the ongoing conversation. This feature is now universally available to all Google Chat users.

Read Receipts in group chats

Internet connectivity issues can often leave you wondering if your messages have been delivered or seen. Google Chat has introduced read receipts for group messages, a feature previously available for direct messages on mobile and web. When a group member reads a message you’ve sent, their avatar will appear beneath it. For large group chats, simply hover over or tap the avatar list to view all. This feature is currently being launched for group messages on both mobile and web platforms.

Text hyperlinking

Clarity is paramount in any form of communication, and Google Chat understands this. In the near future, Google Chat users will be able to hyperlink text within their messages, a function already available in Google Docs and Slides. You won’t have to disrupt your conversation with lengthy URLs; instead, you can simply highlight the text you wish to link, select the “Insert link” icon in the rich text formatting toolbar, and paste or type the URL. The keyboard shortcut ⌘/Ctrl + k can also be utilized for this purpose.

The clutter your interface

Just as physical spaces can accumulate clutter, so can your digital spaces. Google Chat helps to declutter your interface by concealing direct messages and spaces that haven’t been active for a week. You can always view your complete list of conversations by clicking the “More” button. Any inactive conversation will be automatically brought to the forefront when a new message arrives. This feature is currently accessible to all Google Chat users.

Extended functionality

To further enrich your Google Chat experience, the platform will soon allow the addition of apps to your personal Chats and spaces. For instance, if you’re coordinating a surprise party with a group of friends, you can integrate Asana into your group chat to manage to-do lists and delegate tasks. You can useZapier to handle custom notifications, ensuring that everyone is updated about the plan. And let’s not forget the importance of humor and fun in any chat, for which Giphy will provide the perfect GIFs. The option to add apps to your personal Chats and spaces is expected to be universally accessible in the forthcoming weeks.

Google Chat, with its array of features, has always aimed to deliver an enhanced user experience. The introduction of these new capabilities is a testament to its commitment to continuous innovation and the betterment of user communication. Whether you want to plan your next weekend getaway, organize an event, or stay connected with your loved ones, Google Chat is making these tasks easier, more efficient, and enjoyable.

Source : GC



